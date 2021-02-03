Unique experience museum in central Slovakia nominated for European Museum Award

Unique house of entertainment with the only Vault of Love in the world.

This unique Vault of Love was dedicated to the poem “Marína” by Andrej Sládkovič and nominated for The European Museum of the Year Award. This prestigious title recognizes the most innovative outlook in the entertainment industry.

“We are very excited to have received the first nomination for Slovakia in the all European competition for innovation museums and experience facilities,” said Igor Brossman, one of the Bank of Love founders.

This entertainment house is located in the very center of Banská Štiavnica, right where Marina from the poem by Sládkovič spent most of her life.

This innovative experience-filled exhibition that portrays the longest love poem ever written has been open for the past three years, visited by more than 65,000 people from continents around the world, according to the TASR newswire.

"We were surprised by the interest world media demonstrated right after the opening,” explained Katarína Javorská, the PR manager of the Bank of Love. She specified that reports about the bank appeared in more than 80 countries around the world, which she admits gave them the confidence to enter into the all European competition.

"Not many people are aware that Marína is officially the longest love poem in the world, making it a successful advertisement story that attracts the world to come and see."

The nominees were chosen by a thirteen-member board of renowned judges from thirteen different countries. Every competing museum or entertainment exhibition was judged by strict criteria. The most important part of the evaluation was a personal visit to the museum by a member of the jury.

Bank of Love museum (Source: dobrenoviny.sk)

The co-founder of the Bank of Love museum, Ján Majsniar, expects foreign visitors to grow in number after the nomination, just like for museums nominated for the European Museum of the Year Award in the past. They prepared an audio guide in 10 different languages.

Banská Štiavnica Mayor Nadežda Babiaková considers the nomination to be a show of appreciation for all locals who rooted for the Bank of Love from the beginning.

"I am convinced that the nomination for the European Museum of the Year 2021 will benefit the whole region, because it will once again shed light on our beloved Banská Štiavnica and the world will notice," she said.

The results of the competition are expected in May 2021.

Vígľaš Castle (Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)

3. Feb 2021 at 11:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff