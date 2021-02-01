First AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive by the end of the week

Even though the AstraZeneca vaccine got a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday, only about half of the contracted supplies will be imported to Slovakia in February.
This stems from the schedules of the adjusted supplies of this vaccine, provided to the Sme daily by the Health Ministry.
Slovakia originally ordered 3.6 million vaccines from AstraZeneca. In January, the pharmaceutical company informed the European Union that it would not be able to provide as many vaccines as they ordered, due to problems with the production of the vaccine in the Belgian and Dutch plants of the company.
>>> All information and stories about Covid-19 vaccination in Slovakia here
Half of the expected amount
1. Feb 2021 at 10:32 | Ján Krempaský