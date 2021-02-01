Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

First AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive by the end of the week

The vaccine will likely be used only for people under the age of 55.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in the EU on January 29, 2021. The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in the EU on January 29, 2021. (Source: AP/SITA)

Even though the AstraZeneca vaccine got a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday, only about half of the contracted supplies will be imported to Slovakia in February.

This stems from the schedules of the adjusted supplies of this vaccine, provided to the Sme daily by the Health Ministry.

Slovakia originally ordered 3.6 million vaccines from AstraZeneca. In January, the pharmaceutical company informed the European Union that it would not be able to provide as many vaccines as they ordered, due to problems with the production of the vaccine in the Belgian and Dutch plants of the company.

>>> All information and stories about Covid-19 vaccination in Slovakia here

Half of the expected amount

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

1. Feb 2021 at 10:32  | Ján Krempaský

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: COVID-19 vaccination

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Many employees had to turn their homes into offices during the pandemic.

Going remote and still meeting customers’ demands. Business centres adapt to the pandemic situation

The coronavirus prompted business service centres in Slovakia to come up with new solutions in dealing with their staff and customers.

4 h
COVID-19 vaccination in Slovakia

The vaccines are not free

It's now normal for taxpayer money to be spent subsidising private for-profit businesses.

14 h
Diana Mašlejová and Zuzana Godárová, from left, launched the book about Princess Stéphanie of Belgium in Štefánka café on Hodžovo Square.

Stéphanie – The forgotten princess of Rusovce

Habsburg royal gave up title for love and moved to Bratislava manor house.

28. jan
Illustratory stock photo

Developers hate him, the Economy Ministry has sued him

A criminal complaint has been submitted against him, though Marcel Slávik's activities have been declared legal before.

30. jan
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)