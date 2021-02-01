First AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive by the end of the week

The vaccine will likely be used only for people under the age of 55.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in the EU on January 29, 2021. (Source: AP/SITA)

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents. Thank you for singing up. Shortly an email will be sent to the address you provided to verify your e-mail. Error! Please try to register again later, your e-mail was not registered. Your email is not in a correct format. Please confirm you are not a robot. Sign Up

Top stories