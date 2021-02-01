Vaccination is a story that requires some editing

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.
Slovakia could do better with the vaccination.
Organised crime charges fly high.
Defence and security strategies finally updated.
>>> All stories about vaccination in Slovakia available here.
Troubles of the vaccine roll-out in Slovakia
1. Feb 2021 at 12:42 | Michaela Terenzani