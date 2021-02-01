Vaccination campaign finally launched, supported by president and Olympians

Some experts on marketing and advertisement say it came too late.

President Zuzana Čaputová is one of the faces of the new vaccination campaign. (Source: Health Ministry)

The Health Ministry has officially launched a campaign to support vaccination in Slovakia.

Titled Vaccination is Freedom, it is depicted by two fingers forming a "V" as a symbol of victory. Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) said this symbol connects people during hard, historic moments.

“We used it in history to say goodbye to communism and welcome democracy,” Krajčí told the January 29 press conference. “We believe that with its help, we will contain the coronavirus, which we will defeat, and win back our free life without restrictions.”

At the same time, the ministry launched a new website Slovenskoproticovidu.sk, where people can find information about vaccination, vaccines and their side effects, and frequent hoaxes. Currently, it is only in Slovak.

Altogether 134,205 people were vaccinated by January 31. 6,622 people received the second shot by January 29, most of them in Bratislava Region (3.7 percent).

The ministry predicts that 52 vaccination centres will be open this week and that the mobile vaccination service, which is currently provided by 17 hospitals, will be gradually extended in order to secure the vaccination in nursing homes.

Supported by personalities

1. Feb 2021 at 11:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff