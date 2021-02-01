Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Vlhová had a great ride. She ended second in super-G

She kept her leading position in World Cup standings.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.Slovakia's Petra Vlhová reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Source: AP/TASR)

Slovak skier Petra Vlhová ended second in the women’s World Cup super-G race held in German ski resort Garmisch-Partenkirchen on February 1.

It is her first stage in this discipline.

The race was won by Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, who finished the race in 1:17.37 minutes, and was by 0.28 seconds quicker that Vlhová. Third placed Tamara Tippler of Austria (+0.74 s).

Vlhová kept her leading position in the overall World Cup standings. Second Gut-Behrami is losing 42 points.

1. Feb 2021 at 12:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

