The 2021 census may bring Bratislava an additional €10-15 mill to the state coffers

Ten years ago a relatively high proportion of people living in Bratislava did not participate in the nation-wide census. As the share of income taxes allocated for municipalities, making a significant portion of their revenues, is calculated from the number of citizens with permanent residence, this resulted in less money being allocated to Bratislava. Bratislava city council hopes that this situation will not repeat and the current census will record the genuine number of residents in the Slovak capital. It estimates that it should be 500,000 people at least, while an additional 50,000 commute daily for work.
8. Feb 2021 at 18:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff