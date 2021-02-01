Most attractive employers revealed

The Profesia company publishes the results of its annual poll.

Eset won the IT category again. (Source: Sme)

A good work team, reputation and job certainty partnered with long tradition are among the main factors a good employer should have.

This information stems from the ninth annual poll carried out by the Profesia recruitment company.

“People are seeking certainties,” said Ivana Molnárová, CEO of Profesia. “The results show that Slovaks mostly appreciate the certainty of a job and work team.”

This was reflected in the results, as people voted mostly for firms that could maintain their jobs. This is why, for example, hotels dropped from the top 3 in the tourism, gastronomy and hotel industry category.

Interest on the rise

Qualities sought by respondents Work team and people

Reputation

Job certainty, long tradition

Quality services and products

A strong and well-known brand

A record number of people participated in the poll, despite a drop in the number of job offers and people’s uncertainty about jobs, Molnárová said.

More than 78,000 people took part, which is 42,000 more than last year. The majority of respondents were from the 35-49 age group (39 percent), followed by respondents aged 25-34 years.

Most respondents were from Bratislava and its surroundings, the Nitra Region and the Košice Region.

237 companies were nominated in 10 categories.

1. Feb 2021 at 17:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff