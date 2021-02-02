Czech Republic will impose stricter measures at borders

Austria plans to control more cross-border commuters.

In an attempt to prevent the spread of new mutations of the coronavirus, the Czech Republic and Austria will impose stricter measures at the borders and travel to both countries.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

On February 5, 2021, the Czech Republic will add a fourth category of high-risk countries to the list of green, orange and red countries. Slovakia will belong to the fourth category, State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ministry Martin Klus wrote on Facebook.

Travelling to Czechia

Everyone travelling to the Czech Republic who spent in the past 14 days more than 12 hours in Slovakia will be obliged to fill in an electronic document before entering the Czech Republic, which can be found here.

Moreover, people have a maximum of 48 hours before entering the Czech Republic to take a PCR test in an accredited lab and obtain written confirmation of a negative result.

The Czech Republic closes its borders for foreigners Read more

Upon arrival in the Czech Republic, travellers have to undergo home quarantine until they submit a second negative PCR test result. It is possible to get tested five days after arrival.

The result of the second PCR test must be submitted to the regional hygienic station, or students can show it to the school they attend and employees to their employer.

People are also obliged to wear a respirator in public for their first ten days in the Czech Republic. The respirator should be at least an FFP2 and the rule applies even if the result of the second PCR test is negative.

International transport drivers, those transitting in the country for up to 12 hours, justified travels to the country up to 12 hours, people under the age of five and cross-border commuters, pupils and students who cross the border at least once a week are exempt from the new rules.

Austria

Austria decided to ease the local measures and lockdown from February 8, 2021, but the country is also changing the rules at the borders and the conditions for entering the country.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer confirmed that cross-border commuters will be obliged to register upon arrival like other travellers and they will have to show a negative PCR test result once in a week, Czech newswire ČTK informed.

While the date these new rules become effective has not been specified, the Foreign Affairs Ministry assumes they will take effect on February 8.

Read more about coronavirus in Slovakia:

2. Feb 2021 at 11:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff