Roma health expert: In the second wave, the authorities accused us of panic

Some isolate older people in the household to protect them from the coronavirus infection. Others fail to adhere to the rules of physical distancing and beyond, says anthropologist Andrej Belák when talking about combating the pandemic in the excluded Roma communities.
He has recently received the White Crow award, which honours people for their civic bravery and social contribution, in recognition of his work.
How do you perceive the award?
It is nice to find out that someone has noticed your work and that they also appreciated the fact that you can stand up to power. A lot of kind people met at the event and before it started, we had been told to enjoy it. And we did.
4. Feb 2021 at 12:06 | Roman Cuprik