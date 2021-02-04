Roma health expert: In the second wave, the authorities accused us of panic

This year, Andrej Belák received a White Crow award for his work related to Covid-19 and Roma communities.

Anthropologist Andrej Belák receives a White Crow Award. (Source: Biela Vrana/Ctibor Bachratý)

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents. Thank you for singing up. Shortly an email will be sent to the address you provided to verify your e-mail. Error! Please try to register again later, your e-mail was not registered. Your email is not in a correct format. Please confirm you are not a robot. Sign Up

Top stories