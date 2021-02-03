Respirators recommended for shops and public transport

The cabinet passed reduced VAT on respirators for two months. It now needs parliament's approval.

Given the occurrence of more contagious coronavirus mutations already present in Slovakia, the cabinet recommends wearing respirators in public interior spaces, shops and public transport.

“If worn properly, the efficiency is very high, at 98 percent,” Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) said.

He particularly recommends respirators for spaces where people can meet with others who can potentially be infected. The mask does not have to be sufficient protection from the British strain, he added.

When travelling by public transport, Krajčí also does not recommend talking to other people or talking on the phone.

Zero VAT proposed

To make the FFP2 and FFP3 respirators more available to people, the cabinet approved a proposal to impose a zero VAT on them until the end of April, so that people can buy them for the best price possible.

The proposal will now be discussed by the parliament in a fast-track proceeding.

There should be enough respirators stored by the Administration of State Material Reserves (SŠHR), said Labour Minister Milan Krajniak.

The state plans to order the SŠHR to allocate some 500,000 respirators, so that every person who tests positive in the antigen test can receive three respirators, Krajčí said.

3. Feb 2021 at 17:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff