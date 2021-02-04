Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Martin and Trnava threw away hundreds of vaccines due to unsuitable syringes

The Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer is the most used vaccine in Slovakia.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Slovakia does not only suffer from a lack of vaccines, but also a lack of suitable syringes with needles with what is called dead space.

When compared to ordinary needles, there is less injected liquid retained in the tip, so it can drag the sixth dose from a vial of the Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTEch. As a result, it does not have to be thrown away.

Some hospital say they have had such syringes at their disposal for several weeks only, the Sme daily reported.

First AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive by the end of the week Read more 

If there is problem with the lack of syringes, it may complicate the vaccination process even more, slowed by the drop in the vaccines supply by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

The largest private network of hospitals, Svet Zdravia (World of Health), belonging to Penta, said the problem could have been prevented if the syringes had been purchased by the state, similarly to the vaccines.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) said last month that there is no problem with the stockpiles.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Feb 2021 at 12:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: COVID-19 vaccination

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

After Bratislava, Košice is the second-most popular destination for business service centres in Slovakia.

The pandemic drives appetite for automation and robotisation

Business centres will not return to state before the coronavirus outbreak.

5 h
Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, John Glover Roberts Jr, during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

US Supreme Court Chief Justice is of Slovak descent

John Roberts' great-grandparents were from the eastern region of Spiš.

2 h
Illustrative stock photo

Foreign trade breaks records, revenues in hospitality fall significantly (graphs)

What January 2021 stats show about the economic situation in Slovakia. Take a look at the monthly overview.

22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)