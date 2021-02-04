Strong presence of British strain confirmed in Bratislava

People do not come from one hotspot, the city opined.

A strong presence of the British strain of coronavirus has been confirmed in Bratislava, the city representatives have said.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

“We looked into the share of the British variant on the total number of positive results during the weekend testing,” the city representatives wrote on Facebook.

The city uncovered nearly 50 positive cases at all testing sites that were open. They subsequently offered them the possibility of being tested with PCR tests.

28 people came to the PCR testing, with one being negative. Of the remaining 27, the British strain was confirmed in 23 cases, which represents 85 percent.

“The tested sample is not big, but it represents the diversity of society,” the city added.

The people who came to the PCR testing were tested during the weekend at various sampling sites in all Bratislava boroughs, meaning that they did not come from one specific hotspot, and were of different ages.

“We’ll leave the analysis of presented data to experts,” the city continued, adding that the respective authorities, such as the scientists, epidemiologists and the government, can use it when discussing measures like another mass testing and the reopening of schools.

The Slovak Spectator will bring more details as the situation develops.

4. Feb 2021 at 12:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff