More and more Slovak companies are entering tax havens

The country that reported the largest number of Slovak companies has remained a favourite tax haven.

Slovak entrepreneurial interest in tax havens has not been hurt by the pandemic. Quite the contrary.

Currently, 5,276 Slovak companies are situated in offshore tax havens, which is 280 more than in 2019 and compared to 2016, the amount has increased by over 499, reports the consulting company Bisnode A Dun & Bradstreet, which has monitored developments in tax havens for almost the past two decades.

Petra Štěpanová, an analyst at the Bisnode A Dun Bradstreet Company, noted that changes in economic conditions tend to have negligible results on companies’ interest in tax havens.

4. Feb 2021 at 18:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff