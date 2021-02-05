Should people be able to choose their vaccine? It's better not to, say experts and ministry

As of next week, Slovakia will add the AstraZeneca vaccine to its vaccination programme, with the expected supplies of 400,000 doses in the course of February. This is expected to speed up the pace of the vaccination.
People in Slovakia will thus be vaccinated with three different vaccines - Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. In addition, the Health Ministry is considering ordering the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. Lancet magazine published a study about the high efficacy of Sputnik earlier this week.
With several different vaccines on the market, neither the Health Ministry nor experts that the Sme daily spoke with believe that people should be able to choose their jab.
"The doctor in the vaccination centre will decide who will receive what vaccine, because he/she is best qualified to assess the health condition of the person and which vaccine is appropriate for them," ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová said.
5. Feb 2021 at 11:51 | Ján Krempaský