Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Should people be able to choose their vaccine? It's better not to, say experts and ministry

Sputnik matches Pfizer and Moderna in efficacy, but may not be available in sufficient amounts.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/SITA)

As of next week, Slovakia will add the AstraZeneca vaccine to its vaccination programme, with the expected supplies of 400,000 doses in the course of February. This is expected to speed up the pace of the vaccination.

People in Slovakia will thus be vaccinated with three different vaccines - Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. In addition, the Health Ministry is considering ordering the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. Lancet magazine published a study about the high efficacy of Sputnik earlier this week.

With several different vaccines on the market, neither the Health Ministry nor experts that the Sme daily spoke with believe that people should be able to choose their jab.

"The doctor in the vaccination centre will decide who will receive what vaccine, because he/she is best qualified to assess the health condition of the person and which vaccine is appropriate for them," ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová said.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

5. Feb 2021 at 11:51  | Ján Krempaský

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

Testing in Košice municipal building in the beginning of February.

Confused and frustrated municipalities call on government to treat them as equals

Expert on municipalities said the government has the right to manage municipalities directively; it did not help quality when carrying out the testing.

19 h
Anthropologist Andrej Belák receives a White Crow Award.

Roma health expert: In the second wave, the authorities accused us of panic

This year, Andrej Belák received a White Crow award for his work related to Covid-19 and Roma communities.

4. feb
The pandemic switched language learning into online environment.

Language learning in the Covid era: school selection no longer location-bound

Language schools plan to continue teaching partly online after the pandemic ends.

4. feb

News digest: Some schools won’t open, British variant prevails in the capital

Branches of the Foreigners’ Police still remain closed, trains from Budapest to continue to Prague.

19 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)