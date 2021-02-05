Items in shopping cart: View
Money instead of meal vouchers, rules for home office working set

MPs have amended the Labour Code.

Meal vouchersMeal vouchers (Source: Sme)

Meal vouchers or money? Employees will be able to choose soon. MPs have passed changes to the Labour Code including rules for home office working, telework, and the tripartite.

On February 4, the parliament passed the amendment with the votes of 86 of the 122 MPs present, the TASR newswire reported. Besides the rule change for home office working, tripartite and meal vouchers, the amendment also adds one more legal reason to lay off an employee without severance pay.

Home office gets legal rules

The authors of the amendment claim that the changes are aimed at catching up with the trends in digitisation. In particular home office working required a legal framework due to the growing number of people working from home as a result of the pandemic.

The new rules for home offices include the right for the employee to log out. This means that employees working from home do not need to respond to the demands of their employer in the evening. The law thus guarantees them the right to rest.

Compulsory meal vouchers end

5. Feb 2021 at 17:13

