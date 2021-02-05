New special prosecutor elected. MPs chose the only non-prosecutor among candidates

Former minister Lipšic was considered a favourite from the start. The coalition elected him to the post.

Daniel Lipšic will be the new special prosecutor. He was elected by parliament on the evening of February 5.

He received 79 votes. Out of the 117 MPs present, 12 were against and 26 abstained.

His rival Peter Kyseľ received three votes, other candidates Vasiľ Špirko and Ján Šanta received none.

“Tonight is a turning point. "There is a chance that a person who is interested in justice will stand at the helm of the Special Prosecutor's Office, who will not disregard those currently in power,” said Deputy Speaker of Parliament Juraj Šeliga prior the vote, adding that he would vote for Lipšic, as quoted by the Denník N daily.

Lipšic, the only non-prosecutor of the four candidates, succeeded in defeating his three rivals.

He was able to run for the post thanks to the amendment concerning the prosecutor’s office that was passed by the ruling coalition in the summer of 2020. The same changes apply to the election of the general prosecutor.

"Lex Lipšic"

The opposition parties Hlas and Smer called the change “lex Lipšic”, as they claimed the law was tailored to allow Lipšic to put himself forward as a candidate.

President Zuzana Čaputová said she would not appoint him to the post of general prosecutor due to his past as an active politician. Some politicians of the ruling coalition are his former colleagues and allies. One of them, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak, helped Lipšic to gain security clearance because Lipšic could not apply for it for himself.

Lipšic in the end did not run for general prosecutor but submitted his candidacy for the special prosecutor’s office, as only parliament can elect someone to this post. The president has no appointing powers in this case.

5. Feb 2021 at 19:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff