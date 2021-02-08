The worst of pandemic politics in Slovakia now on display

Also this week: the floating Sputnik, Lipšic heads the office he founded, and employees can bid farewell to meal vouchers if they want to.

PM Matovič met with President Macron in Paris on Wednesday. After his return to Slovakia, the government has shown the worst of its pandemic politics so far. (Source: AP/TASR)

If we wanted to create a set of rules on how to manage a country at the peak of a pandemic wave, we could look at what the Slovak government did last week and then do the exact opposite.

This past week may very well have been the worst Slovakia has seen so far since the coronavirus first reached the country.

In an attempt to proceed with the earlier set plan to launch its pandemic warning tier system, called the Covid automat in Slovakia, the Pandemic Commission, comprised of experts and ministers, proposed to open the first four grades of primary schools, kindergartens, and the final years of primary and secondary schools. At the same time, some measures in the warning system were meant to be tightened.

8. Feb 2021 at 13:09 | Michaela Terenzani