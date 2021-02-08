Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

The worst of pandemic politics in Slovakia now on display

Also this week: the floating Sputnik, Lipšic heads the office he founded, and employees can bid farewell to meal vouchers if they want to.

PM Matovič met with President Macron in Paris on Wednesday. After his return to Slovakia, the government has shown the worst of its pandemic politics so far.PM Matovič met with President Macron in Paris on Wednesday. After his return to Slovakia, the government has shown the worst of its pandemic politics so far. (Source: AP/TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

If we wanted to create a set of rules on how to manage a country at the peak of a pandemic wave, we could look at what the Slovak government did last week and then do the exact opposite.

This past week may very well have been the worst Slovakia has seen so far since the coronavirus first reached the country.

In an attempt to proceed with the earlier set plan to launch its pandemic warning tier system, called the Covid automat in Slovakia, the Pandemic Commission, comprised of experts and ministers, proposed to open the first four grades of primary schools, kindergartens, and the final years of primary and secondary schools. At the same time, some measures in the warning system were meant to be tightened.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Feb 2021 at 13:09  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

PM Igor Matovič at January 11 press conference.

PM Matovič as distrusted by the public as Kotleba and Fico

President Zuzana Čaputová remains the most trustworthy politician in Slovakia, the recent Focus poll shows.

6 h
Business service centres have shown high flexibility and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Favourable business environment creates competitive business centres

The shared service industry as such has demonstrated a high level of resiliency towards negative external developments.

8 h
Illustrative stock photo

Schools in Bratislava will remain closed

Other cities and districts have decided not to open, too.

7. feb
PM Igor Matovic

Negative test not required for outings

Government has agreed on the Covid automat, British variant set to become the only mutation in Slovakia soon.

5. feb
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)