Krajčí wants to vaccinate teachers. Nobody knows when, how and where

Schools have opened, but teachers are waiting for more information about the promised vaccine.

(Source: TASR)

Health Minister Marek Krajčí said on February 5 that teachers will be given preference on the vaccination list. But a few days later, when schools could open based on the Covid Automat alert system in several districts around Slovakia, nobody could provide detailed information about the vaccination of teachers.

Teachers are complaining about the chaos and their feelings of insecurity.

“I called the Education Ministry in the morning. I was wondering what the situation was, and the head of the office said they did not know, but it should happen in the following days,” Pavol Ondek, head of school trade union, told the Sme daily.

Neither the Education Ministry nor the vaccination centres have more information regarding the vaccination of teachers. All referred to the Health Ministry, but the ministry was also unable to answer their questions.

Unknown details

9. Feb 2021 at 11:37  | Compiled by Spectator staff

