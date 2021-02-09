Ministry plans spring schools, date of holidays will not change

Spring schools will have voluntary attendance

No changes are currently planned for the upcoming spring holidays, the Education Ministry said. As a result, they will be held over the three coming weeks in different parts of Slovakia. Spring holidays in central Slovakia start on February 15.

Some pupils will be able to attend spring schools during the upcoming spring holidays on a voluntary basis. The Education Ministry offers this possibility to primary and secondary schools, with the aim of closing the gap between pupils who struggle to access distance learning and their peers.

Krajčí wants to vaccinate teachers. Nobody knows when, how and where Read more

Spring schools may be open at primary and secondary schools, for the grades that can be open for in-person education, based on the COVID automat tier warning system. At the same time, schools cannot be forbidden by the regional hygienists to hold in-person education.

“We would like to support and motivate pupils towards education during spring holidays as well,” said Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS).

Spring schools will work on a voluntary principle, meaning that schools are not obliged to open them and pupils are not obliged to attend the classes. The opening of such schools should be decided by headmasters. Teachers, parents and pupils will have to undergo testing.

The higher costs connected to the organisation of summer schools will be reimbursed by ministry.

Spring holidays in regions: February 15 and 19: central Slovakia (Banská Bystrica Region, Žilina Region and Trenčín Region)

central Slovakia (Banská Bystrica Region, Žilina Region and Trenčín Region) February 22 and 26: eastern Slovakia (Košice Region and Prešov Region)

eastern Slovakia (Košice Region and Prešov Region) March 1 and 5: western Slovakia (Bratislava Region, Nitra Region and Trnava Region)

9. Feb 2021 at 18:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff