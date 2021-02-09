Penta's Haščák wanted to donate thousands of euros to the Ilava prison. The director refused the money

Haščák offered to purchase new bed linen and computer.

Jaroslav Haščák of the Penta financial group, who faces charges of corruption and money laundering linked to the Gorilla case, wanted to donate €50,000-€100,000 to the Ilava prison, where he was held in custody before being released.

He wanted to purchase new bed linen and a computer, the Denník N daily reported.

The prison director refused the money, and even turned to the National Criminal Agency (NAKA).

It is not clear whether Jaroslav Haščák wanted to ensure better conditions in a cell for himself by purchasing better accessories, according to the daily.

Released from custody

“He belongs among the richest people arrested in recent months, who have to get used to the cruel conditions in Slovak prisons,” the daily noted.

Haščák, co-owner of the Penta financial group, was detained on December 1, 2020, then taken to the custody. He was released on January 7 after he filed a complaint with the Supreme Court.

"The senate concluded that the existence of reasons behind the custody of the accused had not been proven," Supreme Court spokesperson Alexandra Važanová told the Sme daily.

Disclaimer: The Penta financial group has a minority share in Petit Press, the publisher of the Sme daily and the co-owner of The Slovak Spectator.

9. Feb 2021 at 18:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff