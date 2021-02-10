Situation in Slovakia worsens, more districts turn black

New restrictions will be applied already from next Monday.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The epidemiological situation in Slovakia is deteriorating. The entire country remains in the worst, black tier of the COVID automat warning system.

In addition, the number of districts in the black will increase from the current nine to 15 as of next Monday, February 15. Most of the country will remain in the dark red tier (51 districts), and the remaining 13 districts will be in the red tier.

(Source: Korona.gov.sk)

What rules will apply from Monday

Schools (kindergartens, grades one to four of primary schools, final grades of secondary schools)

Black tier: closed

Dark red tier: based on the recommendation of Regional Public Health Authority (RÚVZ)

Red tier: Open

Test validity for work (depends on the district where one works)

Black and dark red tier: 7 days

Red tier: 14 days

Travelling out to nature

Black tier: only within the district, forbidden to travel in or out of the district

Dark red and red tier: travelling between districts allowed with test no older than 7 days

Border regime to be discussed

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) wants to discuss border checks at the cabinet session.

“We should talk about how to check those entering Slovakia,” he told the February 9 press conference.

In what tier is my district? Districts in Warning Level 4 (black) Partizánske • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Snina • Nitra • Šaľa • Zlaté Moravce • Revúca • Rožňava • Bánovce nad Bebravou • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Hlohovec • Piešťany • Trnava • Žiar nad Hronom Districts in Warning Level 3 (dark red) Banská Bystrica • Brezno • Prievidza • Bratislava • Malacky • Pezinok • Dolný Kubín • Námestovo • Tvrdošín • Humenné • Medzilaborce • Komárno • Košice • Levice • Ružomberok • Martin • Turčianske Teplice • Michalovce • Sobrance • Nové Zámky • Kežmarok • Levoča • Poprad • Ilava • Považská Bystrica • Púchov • Prešov • Rimavská Sobota • Senica • Spišská Nová Ves • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Myjava • Trenčín • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Banská Štiavnica • Žarnovica • Bytča • Žilina • Detva • Krupina • Zvolen Districts in Warning Level 2 (red) Bardejov • Senec • Čadca • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Poltár • Sabinov • Skalica • Gelnica • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník

Read more about the coronavirus in Slovakia:

10. Feb 2021 at 11:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff