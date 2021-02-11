A non-levitating giant ball to become New Synagogue’s next attraction

Formed from a wooden hemisphere and a dome, the globe-like artwork will host plenty of events.

During his 2013 stay in South Korea, artist Juraj Gábor - the creator of the much- admired Visual Pyramid artwork and observation point set in nature near the village of Súľov - became more interested in Eastern philosophy.

“I realised the relationship between what is above and what is below must work in a certain harmony,” he said, adding that people’s living space is referred to as the world under heaven in Eastern folk philosophy.

“I asked what it is that we walk on, what do we have contact with and what it is that transcends us, what makes a vault over us. It is simply heaven,” the artist claimed.

11. Feb 2021 at 11:35 | Jana Alexová