Hospitals count the last vacant beds in anesthesiology and resuscitation departments

All lung ventilators in the Žilina Faculty Hospital are occupied.

Hospital beds with artificial lung ventilation are running out. With the number of patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, hospitals are becoming worried about treating other patients, the Sme daily reported.

Anesthesiology and resuscitation departments started collapsing under the strain of new Covid patients whose lives are in danger, and there is a threat that no capacity will be left for other patients, who will need intense care.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) voiced similar concerns at a February 9 press conference, when he said there is a threat of mixing “red” Covid zones with “white” non-Covid ones.

The number of Covid patients meanwhile rose from 3,500 on February 5 to 3,719 on February 10. Of them, 316 needed lung ventilation on Tuesday.

Last beds vacant

Sme contacted the 13 biggest hospitals in Slovakia and two hospitals that belong to the Svet Zdravia and Agel networks, asking them about the current state of their anesthesiology and resuscitation departments and intensive care units.

The University Hospital of Louis Pasteur in Košice has the last five beds with lung ventilators, its spokesperson Ladislava Šustová told Sme.

11. Feb 2021 at 12:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff