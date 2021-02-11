Vaccination strategy changes again. Teachers will receive the jab sooner than planned

The registration system for vaccination and antigen tests underwent some changes.

Slovakia's vaccination strategy will change again.

Unlike the previous plans, teachers younger than 55 will receive their jab sooner. Their vaccination will start this Saturday, February 13. They will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca doses, while older teachers should be jabbed with the Pfizer vaccine.

Currently, vaccination is available for healthcare workers, students of medicine and non-medical specialisations in contact with Covid-19 patients, workers in nursing homes and people older than 75.

Teachers and chronic patients given preference

Teachers, together with people working in critical infrastructure, will be vaccinated on weekends, starting February 13.

Vaccination will be provided by 12 centres in regional capitals. Some teachers, their assistants and other educators are now eligible. The vaccination will be available to those who work in kindergartens, years one to four of primary schools and the final years of high schools in regional towns.

During the weekend, teachers younger than 55 will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Older teachers will be vaccinated with other makes of vaccine from Monday, February 15. The Ministry has allocated 21,700 vaccination appointments, between February 13 and 19, to teachers.

Who is entitled to vaccination in the first phase? • pedagogical employee of a kindergarten • pedagogical employee of a special kindergarten • pedagogical employee teaching years one to four of primary school or in a school club • pedagogical employee at a special primary school • pedagogical staff at a secondary school for pupils with disabilities, a vocational school • pedagogical employee providing teaching of the final year of secondary school

Teachers will need confirmation that they are teachers from the director of their school. Documentation for this should be distributed to schools but it will also be published on the websites aScAgenda and eŠkola as well.

The State will provide a link for directors to fill in a questionnaire and they will then register their staff. The teachers will be allocated a vaccination centre and will be given a specific date and time to attend. They will receive their second dose of the vaccine after 28 days.

Where can teachers get vaccinated over the upcoming weekend (February 13 and 14)? UNB Ružinov (two)

UNB Antolská

UNB Kramáre

FN Trenčín

FN Prešov

UNLP Košice

UN Martin

VÚC Žilina

FN Žilina

FN Trnava

Liptovský Mikuláš

Dolný Kubín Vaccination centres open during the week between February 15 and 19: FN Nitra, FNsP Banská Bystrica

At the same time, the Interior Ministry should provide a list of people working in critical infrastructure. They will be vaccinated in three hospitals: St Michael's Hospital in Bratislava, St Michael's Hospital in Košice and the Central Military Hospital in Ružomberok. The rate will depend on the capacities of hospitals.

Another group to be vaccinated are people suffering from serious diseases, regardless of their age, as well as carers and people entitled to care benefits. After this group is vaccinated, people with moderately serious diseases will be next, regardless of age.

In the remaining phases, people in the age groups of 65+, 55+, 45+, and 18+ will be vaccinated.

Cancelling appointment is possible

Meanwhile, the booking system for vaccination and Covid-19 testing the Korona.gov.sk website has undergone some changes.

The system now allows to cancel the date of the antigen test or the date for the first vaccination dose, said Peter Bielik, head of the National Health Information Centre (NCZI).

People can also ask for a new appointment.

11. Feb 2021 at 12:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff