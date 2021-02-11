Parents are entitled to care of a family member benefit during holidays only if schools are closed

If kindergartens or schools have not been closed by the relevant body, parents are not entitled to the benefit.

If kindergartens and primary schools are open before the spring holidays and remain open during and after the break, parents are not entitled to the care of a family member (OČR) benefit, social insurer Sociálna Poisťovňa pointed out.

If education is interrupted in schools before the start of the spring holidays because of a decision by the education minister, establisher, the director of the school or a hygienist and this interruption is in place during the holidays and at the start of the next term, parents will be entitled to OČR during the break.

Only when school is closed

The organisation of the school year in kindergartens does not recognise the concept of a holiday. Kindergartens could be closed for the whole year based only on the decision of the relevant authority.

“Parents of children in kindergartens that have been closed by the relevant authority, are also entitled to OČR during this time,” the insurer claims.

But if the kindergarten or school have not been closed by a relevant body, parents are not entitled to the benefit. An exception applies only to those whose child is in quarantine or gets sick and needs care during isolation, where their illness has been confirmed by a doctor.

When are the spring holidays? February 15 to 19: Banská Bystrica Region, Trenčín Region and Žilina Region

Banská Bystrica Region, Trenčín Region and Žilina Region February 22 to 26: Košice Region and Prešov Region

Košice Region and Prešov Region March 1 to 5: Bratislava Region, Nitra Region and Trnava Region

