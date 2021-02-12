Tightened border regime next week: State orders self-isolation and testing for all incomers

Exceptions apply to cross-border commuters from neighbouring as well as other EU countries.

Slovakia's border regime will change. The authorities cite the new strains spreading in Europe as the reason why Slovakia will tighten the rules for people arriving to the country from abroad.

Everybody crossing the borders from Wednesday, February 17, starting at 6:00, will have to register with the eHranica online form and self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

There will be some exceptions for cross-country commuters, and slightly different rules for people working in countries that do not border Slovakia, vaccinated people and people who have recovered from Covid.

At the same time, the police will reinforce patrols on borders from next week. The lowest category roads and border crossings with the least amount of traffic will be closed.

Slovakia's authorities strictly recommend against travelling abroad unless necessary.

These are the rules that apply as of February 17, 2021 at 6:00.

What changes for incomers?

All arrivals to Slovakia have to register with the eHranica online form prior to crossing the borders. They should be able to show confirmation of this to the police. People entering the country via the airports in Slovakia also have to fill in the form published on the Transport Ministry website.

After entering Slovakia, travellers are required to enter 14-day isolation either at their home or in a state quarantine facility if they need a place to quarantine.

either at their home or in a state quarantine facility if they need a place to quarantine. They will be automatically registered (based on their filled-out form on eHranica) for a PCR test, which will take place no sooner than on the 8th day after their arrival. The costs of the test are covered by the state. Children younger than 10 years do not have to be tested.

Conditions for commuters from neighbouring EU countries

Cross-border commuters are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement under the following conditions.

People commuting between Slovakia and its neighbouring EU countries - Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Poland:

are not required to register with eHranica form

with eHranica form are required to show a negative antigen or PCR test result no older than 7 days (exception for children younger than 10 years applies)

(exception for children younger than 10 years applies) cross-border workers need to show an employment contract.

Who qualifies as a cross-border commuter? cross-border workers: everyone who lives in Slovakia and works in neighbouring countries and can prove they are working in the neighbouring state; people living in neighbouring countries within a 30-km distance from the open border crossing and who work in Slovakia within a 30-km distance from the border crossing and can prove they are working in Slovakia; Slovak citizens living within a 30-km distance from the open border crossing.

pupils and students

people taking care of their relatives

farmers taking care of a plot of land within 10 km from the borders

artists and other people working in culture who are exempt from home isolation and subsequent testing

athletes

Conditions for commuters from more distant EU, EEA countries and the UK

These rules apply to people living and working in EU countries, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and the UK:

They have to register with the eHranice online form and choose a respective category.

and choose a respective category. They also need confirmation of their residence/work abroad;

Prior to their entrance, they need a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 48 hours .

. They will have to self-isolate. If they want to end isolation earlier than 8 days, they will have to pay for a PCR test. They can end quarantine as soon as they receive a negative result.

Conditions for people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid

These rules apply to people who have recovered from Covid-19 recently and people who received the second vaccine shot more than 14 days prior:

They have to register with the eHranice online form and choose a respective category. They also need confirmation that they have either: recently recovered from Covid according to a general practitioner; confirmation they were vaccinated with the second shot.

and choose a respective category. They also need confirmation that they have either: Prior to their entrance, they need a negative PCR no older than 72 hours or an antigen test result no older than 48 hours .

. They will have to self-isolate. If they want to end isolation earlier than 8 days, they will have to pay for a PCR test. They can end quarantine if it is negative.

12. Feb 2021 at 20:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff