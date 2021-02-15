Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

MEP Ďuriš Nicholsonová leaves SaS

She made the decision after a press conference on EU funds.

Lucia Ďuriš Nicholsonová at the February 8 press conference.Lucia Ďuriš Nicholsonová at the February 8 press conference. (Source: TASR)

MEP Lucia Ďuriš Nicholsonová is leaving Freedom and Solidarity (SaS).

Her decision came shortly after she held a press conference at which she criticised Investments Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) as responsible for Slovakia losing about €1 billion from EU funds. The claims were later disproven by both Remišová and the EC Representation in Slovakia.

“The case I started created problems for my party and intensified the tensions in the ruling coalition,” Ďuriš Nicholsonová wrote on Facebook. “I failed to manage a press conference that seemed like an attack against Veronika Remišová, for which I’m sorry. I know as a politician that form is often more important than content.”

She is staying in the European Parliament, and will try to cooperate with the Slovak government.

“I believe my voters will understand that my departure is not cowardice, but accepting political responsibility,” Ďuriš Nicholsonová added.

Dispute over EU funds

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Feb 2021 at 17:47  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

The police controls on Bratislava-Berg border crossing.

News digest: Police intensifies border controls, e-census kicked off

South Africa strain not confirmed. Warning against low temperatures issued. Slovakia celebrates 30th anniversary of V4.

1 h
The start of the Visegrad cooperation in 1991: Presidents Lech Walesa, Árpád Göncz, and Václav Havel. (in the centre)

What is the Slovak interest in Visegrad?

V4 as one power bloc in the EU is not a good idea, writes the Slovak foreign minister.

1 h
Petra Vlhová competes during the slalom portion of the women's combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Petra Vlhová wins her first medal at the world championship

The Slovak skier placed second in the Alpine Combined.

4 h
Vaccination of teachers under 55 using the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in Žilina.

Slovakia tightens seal on borders as country breaks Covid records

Government cites the new variants spreading in Europe as the reason. Hospitals still under strain, vaccination of teachers finally underway.

7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)