Volkswagen has received the highest state support

The state paid out €860 million in total via its main subsidy programme.

Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia has received the highest state coronavirus-related subsidies, amounting to €18.1 million so far.

U.S. Steel Košice placed second with €17.8 million, followed by Trnava-based carmaker Stellantis and Žilina-based Kia Motors Slovakia, which have received €5.5 million each.

This stems from the data of the ethics watchdog Transparency International Slovakia (TIS).

The only company that comes from other than the automotive and steel industry, and has received state subsidies, is Tatry Mountain Resorts, belonging to the J&T financial group. The labour office has given it €3.6 million so far, the SITA newswire reported.

By early February, the state paid out €860 million in total from its main subsidy programme for businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The subsidies to support employment or turnover went to 123,000 companies and self-employed, 53 receivng more than €1 million, and nearly 1,000 more than €100,000.

“Although there were more opportunities to receive state subsidies in the second wave, the state paid out significantly less than in the first wave as it adopted less drastic measures,” TIS said, as quoted by SITA.

While the state allocated €177 million last April, in October, it was only €84 million. In November and December 2020, the sum was even lower.

15. Feb 2021 at 17:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff