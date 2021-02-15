Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Volkswagen has received the highest state support

The state paid out €860 million in total via its main subsidy programme.

Volkswagen plant in SlovakiaVolkswagen plant in Slovakia (Source: TASR)

Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia has received the highest state coronavirus-related subsidies, amounting to €18.1 million so far.

U.S. Steel Košice placed second with €17.8 million, followed by Trnava-based carmaker Stellantis and Žilina-based Kia Motors Slovakia, which have received €5.5 million each.

Related articleSecond pandemic wave has milder economic effect but lasts longer Read more 

This stems from the data of the ethics watchdog Transparency International Slovakia (TIS).

The only company that comes from other than the automotive and steel industry, and has received state subsidies, is Tatry Mountain Resorts, belonging to the J&T financial group. The labour office has given it €3.6 million so far, the SITA newswire reported.

€860 million in total

By early February, the state paid out €860 million in total from its main subsidy programme for businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Related articlePandemic parental benefit is back. Together with more aid for coronavirus-stricken businesses Read more 

The subsidies to support employment or turnover went to 123,000 companies and self-employed, 53 receivng more than €1 million, and nearly 1,000 more than €100,000.

“Although there were more opportunities to receive state subsidies in the second wave, the state paid out significantly less than in the first wave as it adopted less drastic measures,” TIS said, as quoted by SITA.

While the state allocated €177 million last April, in October, it was only €84 million. In November and December 2020, the sum was even lower.

15. Feb 2021 at 17:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

The police controls on Bratislava-Berg border crossing.

News digest: Police intensifies border controls, e-census kicked off

South Africa strain not confirmed. Warning against low temperatures issued. Slovakia celebrates 30th anniversary of V4.

1 h
The start of the Visegrad cooperation in 1991: Presidents Lech Walesa, Árpád Göncz, and Václav Havel. (in the centre)

What is the Slovak interest in Visegrad?

V4 as one power bloc in the EU is not a good idea, writes the Slovak foreign minister.

1 h
Petra Vlhová competes during the slalom portion of the women's combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Petra Vlhová wins her first medal at the world championship

The Slovak skier placed second in the Alpine Combined.

4 h
Vaccination of teachers under 55 using the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in Žilina.

Slovakia tightens seal on borders as country breaks Covid records

Government cites the new variants spreading in Europe as the reason. Hospitals still under strain, vaccination of teachers finally underway.

7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)