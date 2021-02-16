Besides British strain, weak lockdown could be to blame for increase in covid deaths

I look outside of the window and I do not have a feeling there is a lockdown, analyst claims.

There is currently no country in the world with more covid-19 deaths per number of inhabitants than in Slovakia. Despite the fact that Slovakia has had such a long lockdown, the number of deaths has not decreased.

Slovakia has failed to climb down from the peak in the number of new deaths from covid-19 for 43 days now. On average, 90 people die every day, which is the most in the world in terms of per number of inhabitants, the Sme daily reported.

When the number of deaths started to rise in December in Austria, the impact of the lockdown led to a decrease after six days. The Czech Republic reached a peak in the number of deaths at the beginning of November. After 12 days, when about 120 people were dying per day, stricter measures started to work and the number of the deceased started to drop. Hungary broke the curve within 17 days in December.

Slovakia is the country where accepted measures do not work, according to scientists working for the Health Ministry and who advised Health Minister Marek Krajčí and the government.

“I look outside of the window and I do not have the feeling there is a lockdown,” said the head of the Institute of Health Analyses Matej Mišík, as quoted by the Sme daily.

16. Feb 2021 at 11:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff