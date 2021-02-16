Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Anti-extremist department no longer exists following general prosecutor's decision

Justice minister considers the change a political risk and burden.

Maroš ŽilinkaMaroš Žilinka (Source: TASR)

When former justice minister Lucia Žitňanská tasked the Special Prosecutor’s office with the fight against extremism in 2017, the results were immediate.

The number of captured and clarified crimes more than doubled in y-o-y comparison. Among the charged people was extremist politician Milan Mazurek and owner of the football team Slovan, Ivan Kmotrík junior, the Sme daily reported.

When General Prosecutor Maroš Žilink decided the individual anti-extremist department would cease to exist, it caused an uproar. 26 coalition MPs voted against the amendment and 18 of them called on ministers to stop the changes.

Žilinka pushed the changes through the cabinet session on February 10. He argues that the five prosecutors who dealt with extremism have significantly less work than the rest of the office.

Closely followed decision

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Feb 2021 at 11:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Positive news for the economy, Slovakia may purchase Sputnik vaccine

Slovakia reports a high number of Covid deaths. The number of abuse and child pornography cases up.

4 h
Monika Jankovská

Former state secretary Jankovská may be released from custody

As the prosecutor appealed the decision, the case will be discussed by the Supreme Court.

4 h
Petržalka on February 15, 2021

Besides British strain, weak lockdown could be to blame for increase in covid deaths

I look outside of the window and I do not have a feeling there is a lockdown, analyst claims.

10 h

Slovakia is the worst in Europe in number of educated children of preschool age

A little more than two-thirds of children attend municipal kindergartens in eastern Slovakia.

10 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)