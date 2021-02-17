More districts in the black tier as the pandemic situation is deteriorating

Our paywall policy:
The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.
The epidemiological situation in Slovakia is not improving and remains serious. The entire country remains in the black tier of the COVID automat alert system, as stems from data presented by Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO).
The situation is also critical in the districts. As of next Monday, February 22, 19 districts will be in the black tier (up from the current 13), another 50 in the dark red tier, and the remaining 10 in the red tier.
Tiers of districts from February 22
Districts at Warning Level 4 (black)
Bánovce nad Bebravou • Detva • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Hlohovec • Ilava • Martin • Nitra • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Partizánske • Piešťany • Revúca • Rožňava • Šaľa • Snina • Trnava • Žiar nad Hronom • Zlaté Moravce • Zvolen
Districts at Warning Level 3 (dark red)
• Banská Bystrica • Banská Štiavnica • Bratislava I - V • Brezno • Bytča • Dolný Kubín • Gelnica • Humenné • Kežmarok • Komárno • Košice I - IV • Košice - okolie • Krupina • Levice • Levoča • Malacky • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Myjava • Námestovo • Nové Zámky • Pezinok • Poprad • Považská Bystrica • Prešov • Prievidza • Púchov • Rimavská Sobota • Ružomberok • Senec • Senica • Skalica • Sobrance • Spišská Nová Ves • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Trenčín • Turčianske Teplice • Tvrdošín • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žarnovica • Žilina
Districts at Warning Level 2 (red)
Bardejov • Čadca • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Poltár • Sabinov • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník
Scientists name possible solutionsFind out in what tier is your district until February 22:Situation in Slovakia worsens, more districts turn black Read more
The situation in Slovakia with Covid-19 pandemic is extremely serious, said President Zuzana Čaputová after meeting with scientists and doctors on February 16.
She stressed the need to listen to scientists, as “the pandemic is a question for experts, and not a political issue.” It is necessary that the government will respond to the current pandemic situation, the president said.
She also called the late lockdown measures as one reason for the current critical situation, and called for measures that will be arduous but verified.
“Let’s experiment less,” Čaputová said.
Scientists recommend several steps to solving the current situation:
- the tracing of contacts of positive people;
- more PCR tests and less insistence on antigen tests;
- the examination of virus strains from around the world;
- better organisation of data, as we do not know much about people in hospitals and the success of schools reopening.
In addition, they recommend checking whether people are sticking to the measures, be it self-isolation or the crossing of borders.
Čaputová and the scientists consider vaccination the best solution to the current situation, and at the same time are aware of problems with its accessibility.
“Let’s focus on whatever vaccine with a standard registration, for example by the European Medicines Agency,” she said when asked about the Sputnik V vaccine.
What rules will apply in the tiers:
Schools (kindergartens, grades one to four of primary schools, final grades of secondary schools)
- Black tier: closed
- Dark red tier: based on the recommendation of Regional Public Health Authority (RÚVZ)
- Red tier: Open
Test validity for work (depends on the district where one works)
- Black and dark red tiers: 7 days
- Red tier: 14 days
Travelling out to nature
- Black tier: only within the district, forbidden to travel in or out of the district
- Dark red and red tiers: travelling between districts allowed with a test no older than 7 days
Read more about coronavirus in Slovakia:
- Measures valid in Slovakia as of February 8 and updates on the requirement of a negative test result
- Statistics of the positive coronavirus cases
- Tightened border regime: State orders self-isolation and testing for all incomers as of February 17
- Do I have the new coronavirus? How to proceed if you have a suspicion
- I encountered a person who is COVID-19 positive. What do I do next? (FAQ)
- When will I get my COVID vaccine? FAQs about vaccination in Slovakia
17. Feb 2021 at 11:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff