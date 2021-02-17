More districts in the black tier as the pandemic situation is deteriorating

Scientists recommend steps to improve the situation. Let's experiment less, says President Čaputová.

The epidemiological situation in Slovakia is not improving and remains serious. The entire country remains in the black tier of the COVID automat alert system, as stems from data presented by Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO).

The situation is also critical in the districts. As of next Monday, February 22, 19 districts will be in the black tier (up from the current 13), another 50 in the dark red tier, and the remaining 10 in the red tier.

Regional differences valid from February 22 (Source: Health Ministry)

Tiers of districts from February 22 Districts at Warning Level 4 (black) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Detva • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Hlohovec • Ilava • Martin • Nitra • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Partizánske • Piešťany • Revúca • Rožňava • Šaľa • Snina • Trnava • Žiar nad Hronom • Zlaté Moravce • Zvolen Districts at Warning Level 3 (dark red) • Banská Bystrica • Banská Štiavnica • Bratislava I - V • Brezno • Bytča • Dolný Kubín • Gelnica • Humenné • Kežmarok • Komárno • Košice I - IV • Košice - okolie • Krupina • Levice • Levoča • Malacky • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Myjava • Námestovo • Nové Zámky • Pezinok • Poprad • Považská Bystrica • Prešov • Prievidza • Púchov • Rimavská Sobota • Ružomberok • Senec • Senica • Skalica • Sobrance • Spišská Nová Ves • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Trenčín • Turčianske Teplice • Tvrdošín • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žarnovica • Žilina Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) Bardejov • Čadca • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Poltár • Sabinov • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník

Scientists name possible solutions

The situation in Slovakia with Covid-19 pandemic is extremely serious, said President Zuzana Čaputová after meeting with scientists and doctors on February 16.

She stressed the need to listen to scientists, as “the pandemic is a question for experts, and not a political issue.” It is necessary that the government will respond to the current pandemic situation, the president said.

She also called the late lockdown measures as one reason for the current critical situation, and called for measures that will be arduous but verified.

“Let’s experiment less,” Čaputová said.

Scientists recommend several steps to solving the current situation:

the tracing of contacts of positive people;

more PCR tests and less insistence on antigen tests;

the examination of virus strains from around the world;

better organisation of data, as we do not know much about people in hospitals and the success of schools reopening.

In addition, they recommend checking whether people are sticking to the measures, be it self-isolation or the crossing of borders.

Čaputová and the scientists consider vaccination the best solution to the current situation, and at the same time are aware of problems with its accessibility.

“Let’s focus on whatever vaccine with a standard registration, for example by the European Medicines Agency,” she said when asked about the Sputnik V vaccine.

What rules will apply in the tiers: Schools (kindergartens, grades one to four of primary schools, final grades of secondary schools) Black tier: closed

Dark red tier: based on the recommendation of Regional Public Health Authority (RÚVZ)

Red tier: Open Test validity for work (depends on the district where one works) Black and dark red tiers: 7 days

Red tier: 14 days Travelling out to nature Black tier: only within the district, forbidden to travel in or out of the district

Dark red and red tiers: travelling between districts allowed with a test no older than 7 days

17. Feb 2021 at 11:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff