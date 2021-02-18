Stamp collector: A counterfeit is sometimes more precious than its original

Pavol Lazar's collection of stamps is worth €1.5 million.

Pavol Lazar is the vice-president of Prestige Philately Club Prague, which brings together exceptional collectors from several countries. (Source: Sme/Jozef Jakubčo)

Stereotypically, at least to some, a stamp collector may either look like an old gentleman in shabby clothes carrying his valuable albums under his armpit, or like a little boy whose passion for collecting postage stamps will pass as soon as he reaches the age of twelve.

Nevertheless, the description of a stamp collector goes beyond these two mental pictures.

Stamps have always been collected by wealthy people. Then, there are people who do not collect stamps but acquire them as an investment, spending huge sums of money on them. World trade in stamps is worth billions of dollars a year.

In an interview, Prestige Philately Club Prague President Pavol Lazar speaks about what affects the value of a stamp and other topics, including:

18. Feb 2021 at 11:54 | Tatiana Kapitánová