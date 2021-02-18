Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The success of a Slovak tennis player: He will play in the Australian Open doubles finals

Filip Polášek is the first male Grand Slam tennis player to make it to the finals.

Filip Polášek (l) and Ivan DodigFilip Polášek (l) and Ivan Dodig (Source: AP/TASR)

Slovak tennis player Filip Polášek can talk about a life success.

Together with Croatian player Ivan Dodig, he made it to the finals of the Australian Open men’s doubles, after defeating Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić of Croatia in three sets, 4:6, 6:4, 6:3.

“It was my third Grand Slam semi-finals, but the first successful one,” said Polášek, the first Grand Slam male tennis player to make it to the finals since Slovakia became independent in 1993, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “It was a great match, the rivals were great, and only a couple of points decided the match. I’m glad it was in our favour.”

The participation in the finals will bring Polášek and Dodig a financial reward of $264,000 and 1,200 points in rankings.

Slovak tennis players have already been in the Australian Open finals. Daniela Hantuchová made it in 2002 and 2009 in the doubles, and Dominika Cibulková played in the singles finals in 2014.

Back in 2016, A Slovak tennis player in the junior category, Tereza Mihalíková, won the doubles at the Australian Open with Anna Kalinska, while also making it to the finals in singles. She won the singles tournament in 2015.

18. Feb 2021 at 11:18  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (right) says he is only staying as minister because he feels the trust of PM Matovič (left) and the public.

Unfavourable situation prompts calls for the PM and health minister to resign

It does not appear coalition representatives have discussed potential replacements, though.

18 h
Regime on borders has changed.

News digest: Coalition loses its first MP amid calls for resignations

Employers call for approving the supply of Russian vaccines. Stricter border rules come into force.

18 h

Sexual harassment widespread in Slovak universities

Over three quarters of all male and female students at Slovak universities experience sexual harassment, a study finds.

24 h
Mathematician Richard Kollár during the press conference in the Presidential Palace on February 16, 2021.

Coronavirus in Slovakia: what is going on?

The answer is just three words.

22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)