Hotels closed their business the most

The number of tourism accommodation facilities plummeted last year due to the pandemic.

Hotels, facilities offering short-term accommodation and camping sites have been working under a restricted regime for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 39 facilities had to close their business. It represents some 1.6 percent of all facilities offering accommodation to tourists, which are active in Slovakia, according to an analysis of Bisnode, a Dun & Bradstreet Company consulting firm.

Paradoxically, the number of such facilities increased last year, much higher than in 2018, the SITA newswire reported.

Hotels closing the most

Altogether 2,480 hotels, camping sites and short-term accommodation facilities were registered in Slovakia in 2020, up by 223 compared to 2019, and by 396 compared to 2018.

“When we look at the numbers, we see that hotels closed their business the most,” said Petra Štěpánová, analyst of Bisnode, as quoted by SITA. Of 699 hotels, 12 closed down, but four new ones opened, she added.

On the other hand, the number of facilities offering short-term accommodation and accommodation to tourists increased last year. Altogether 213 new facilities were opened, and only 12 closed down. Currently, there are 1,276 such facilities, the Bisnode data suggests.

18. Feb 2021 at 11:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff