Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Retail chains will contribute more to the food bank

The aid will go to people endangered by the lack of food.

President Zuzana Čaputová met with the representatives of retail chains on February 17.President Zuzana Čaputová met with the representatives of retail chains on February 17. (Source: TASR)

Retail chains have offered 170 tonnes of non-perishable food and chemist’s products to people in need.

They followed an earlier call of President Zuzana Čaputová, who has addressed the chains collaborating with the Food Bank Slovakia for years, asking them for help.

“With the deteriorating pandemic situation, the social situation of many families is getting worse,” Čaputová wrote on Facebook, referring to the various calls of non-governmental organisations that help people in need.

This is why she has asked the representatives of the retail chains Billa, DM, Kaufland, Lidl, Metro, Terno and Tesco for help.

Thanks to them, it will be possible to prepare nearly 425,000 food items, Čaputová added.

“The aid will be immediately distributed and will help people threatened by the lack of food the most, particularly single mothers, tortured women with children, families in crisis centres, poor families with small children, homeless people, and old people in need,” the president said.

18. Feb 2021 at 11:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

