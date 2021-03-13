Digitalisation will require new skills. Universities should adapt

Graduates from IT, economics and mechanical engineering have been some of the most wanted job applicants for years, and it does not appear the coronavirus is about to change that.

Fresh graduates from most other fields are facing stiffer competition when applying for jobs. They are competing with a number of people with more work experience who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis and they are struggling to impress their potential employers with the skill sets they receive from school, some observers point out.

“The university degree continues to lose its glamour for our labour market,” said Nikola Richterová, spokesperson for the Profesia recruitment company that runs the largest job portal in Slovakia.

Recruitment experts say schools should focus more on market requirements when preparing students for their future careers.

IT specialists and engineers most wanted

Employers are mostly interested in graduates from informatics, mechanical engineering and economics, according to a ranking of public universities and faculties in Slovakia, published by Profesia in June 2020.

In 2019, employers were most interested in graduates from the University of Economics in Bratislava (EUBA), followed by graduates from the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava (STU) and the Comenius University in Bratislava (UK).