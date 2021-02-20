Petra Vlhová wins silver at the world championship

The Slovak skier is vice-master in slalom.

Slovak skier Petra Vlhová won silver at the 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/_iMGH8LU-_8

She placed second in the women's slalom held on February 20, losing 1 second to the winner, Austrian Katharina Liensberger with the time 1:39,50 minutes. US skier Mikaela Shiffrin ended third (+1.98 seconds).

“Katharina was today just too strong,” said Vlhová, as cited by the SITA newswire, adding that she had good ski championships this year, but not quite good enough. “Two medals are fine and this is why I’m leaving Cortina satisfied.”

It is sixth medal Vlhová has won at world championships. In 2017, she won silver in the Alpine Team Parallel, then three medals (gold in Giant Slalom, silver in Alpine Combined and bronze in Slalom) in 2019 and silver in Alpine Combined held on February 15, 2021.

20. Feb 2021 at 15:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff