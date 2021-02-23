University students and teachers report decline in mental health due to pandemic

The research shows that depression and anxiety have increased twofold since 2018.

More than 70 percent of university students and 52 percent of university teachers said their mental health has worsened a bit or significantly during the pandemic, according to research conducted by psychologists and psychiatrists from Comenius University (UK).

Almost 1,800 students and 166 of the UK teachers filled in an online questionnaire between December 4 and 27, 2020. 80 percent of the students and 69 percent of the teachers that participated were women. Most students who took part are studying for a Bachelor's degree at the university (62 percent). The other 35 percent are studying for a Master's degree and the remaining respondents for a Ph.D.

Youth is more sensitive

Every tenth student noted that he or she is currently receiving treatment for psychological difficulties. Spokesperson of the university Lenka Miller noted that the results should be perceived in the context of the worsening epidemic situation and in connection with valid measures that interrupted traditions connected with the holidays.

Psychologist Michal Hajdúk explained that the differing results in the evaluation of personal mental health in the case of university teachers and university students are probably linked with the greater stability with work or in relationships with older participants.

“Various age groups have various reactions,” he said, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “Older people are not so sensitive to outer changes,” he added.

23. Feb 2021 at 10:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff