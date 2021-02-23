Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

University students and teachers report decline in mental health due to pandemic

The research shows that depression and anxiety have increased twofold since 2018.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

More than 70 percent of university students and 52 percent of university teachers said their mental health has worsened a bit or significantly during the pandemic, according to research conducted by psychologists and psychiatrists from Comenius University (UK).

Almost 1,800 students and 166 of the UK teachers filled in an online questionnaire between December 4 and 27, 2020. 80 percent of the students and 69 percent of the teachers that participated were women. Most students who took part are studying for a Bachelor's degree at the university (62 percent). The other 35 percent are studying for a Master's degree and the remaining respondents for a Ph.D.

Youth is more sensitive

From poster country to endemic anxiety. What people in Slovakia lost during the pandemic Read more 

Every tenth student noted that he or she is currently receiving treatment for psychological difficulties. Spokesperson of the university Lenka Miller noted that the results should be perceived in the context of the worsening epidemic situation and in connection with valid measures that interrupted traditions connected with the holidays.

Psychologist Michal Hajdúk explained that the differing results in the evaluation of personal mental health in the case of university teachers and university students are probably linked with the greater stability with work or in relationships with older participants.

“Various age groups have various reactions,” he said, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “Older people are not so sensitive to outer changes,” he added.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

23. Feb 2021 at 10:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Igor Matovič

We are not entering the wars of Matovič

Independent journalists will continue doing their job.

7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Don’t overlook in-house talent

Why it may be a good idea to focus your attention in-house when looking for talent?

5 h
Illustrative stock photo

General practitioners demand more info on ivermectin treatment

They claim the ministry did not provide the necessary instructions after use of the drug was approved last month.

24 h
Illustrative stock photo

News digest: Food industry giant changes hands, new rules for travelling to Czechia

Interest in houses skyrockets. No more lack of syringes. Hospitals report record numbers of Covid patients.

24 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)