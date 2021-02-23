People in financial dire straits less willing to get Covid jab

Most people believe vaccination will lead to an improvement in their financial situation, a survey shows.

Over a third of all those who faced worse economic challenges were also the most opposed to vaccination.

According to a poll conducted by 2muse for 365.bank, on a sample of 1,010 respondents between February 5 and 11, the willingness of Slovaks to get vaccinated is proportional to their financial situation.

Related article More people willing to get vaccinated. Some eligible elderly do not know how Read more

More than half of respondents in the poll (55 percent) consider themselves to be on the lower half of the economic spectrum. Every second person stated that they had to dig into their savings, and the worse off people are economically, the more likely they are to be opposed to vaccination.

More than a third of those who are worst off economically clearly oppose vaccination.

The better off are more inclined to get the jab

23. Feb 2021 at 17:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff