Romania sends healthcare workers to aid Slovakia

Intensive care specialists to stay three weeks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok and his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu during the visit in Bucharest (Source: TASR)

Romania is sending a team of healthcare workers to Slovakia to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok announced the information on Monday.

Five doctors and nine nurses are expected to come to Slovakia and remain for three weeks, said Korčok’s Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu.

Korčok thanked Romania for responding quickly to the Slovak request for assistance in this dire pandemic situation.

“Together and supported by friends we will overcome,” he wrote.

Last week the Slovak government approved the activation of the civil defence mechanism of the EU due to the deteriorating pandemic situation in Slovakia.

Poland and Austria also promised help.

Lukasz Kmita, head of the Lesser Poland (Malopolskie) region that neighbours Slovakia, said last week that a specialised hospital in the town of Nowy Targ by the border was ready to admit patients from across the border. This form of aid needs to be approved by the Polish central government, the TASR newswire reported.

23. Feb 2021 at 17:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff