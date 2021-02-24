Yet more districts in the black tier, no room for lifting measures now

Every three hours, one patient dies in Košice hospital, chief infectologist says.

Slovakia is still in the black tier when looking at the national level of the Covid-19 automat alert system.

in regional terms, 20 of Slovakia's districts are still marked as black, the highest-level alert, while 53 districts are dark red. This is the classification that will apply as of Monday, March 1. In the dark red districts, a negative test result is necessary every seven days when going to work.

Six districts are in the red tier, with the requirement of a negative test not older than 14 days. Last week, 10 districts were marked as red.

Regional differences valid from March 1 (Source: Health Ministry)

In Slovakia, the situation with the number of new cases and hospitalised patients has deteriorated again.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,089 new cases a day. 4,017 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19 in the hospitals.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí sees no room for lifting measures. Such a step would cause a faster deterioration of the pandemic situation in the country, he said.

Tiers of districts from March 1 Districts at Warning Level 4 (black) • Bánovce nad Bebravou • Detva • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Hlohovec • Ilava • Martin • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Partizánske • Piešťany • Považská Bystrica • Revúca • Rožňava • Šaľa • Trenčín • Trnava • Turčianske Teplice • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Zvolen Districts at Warning Level 3 (dark red) • Banská Bystrica • Banská Štiavnica • Bardejov • Bratislava I - V • Brezno • Bytča • Čadca • Dolný Kubín • Gelnica • Humenné • Komárno • Košice I - IV • Košice - okolie • Krupina • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Levice • Levoča • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Malacky • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Myjava • Nitra • Nové Zámky • Pezinok • Poltár • Poprad • Prešov • Prievidza • Púchov • Rimavská Sobota • Ružomberok • Sabinov • Senec • Senica • Skalica • Snina • Sobrance • Spišská Nová Ves • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žilina • Zlaté Moravce Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) • Kežmarok • Námestovo • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník • Tvrdošín

Infectologist Pavol Jarčuška sees a quite balanced trend with the statistics of Covid-19 deaths, perhaps even decreasing a little.

On the other hand, he said, in the last week Slovakia recorded 608 deaths from Covid-19 and 77 deaths with Covid-19.

“What is alarming, one patient with Covid-19 dies in our hospital on average every three hours,” said the head of the clinic of infectology and travel medicine of Košice-based University Hospital of Louis Pasteur, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

What rules will apply in the tiers: Schools (kindergartens, grades one to four of primary schools, final grades of secondary schools) Black tier: closed

Dark red tier: based on the recommendation of Regional Public Health Authority (RÚVZ)

Red tier: Open Test validity for work (depends on the district where one works) Black and dark red tiers: 7 days

Red tier: 14 days Travelling out to nature Black tier: only within the district, forbidden to travel in or out of the district

Dark red and red tiers: travelling between districts allowed with a test no older than 7 days

24. Feb 2021 at 11:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff