Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

If Sputnik V is used in Slovakia, it would be within clinical trials

Slovakia asked EU member states to provide 100,000 vaccines.

Illustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The Russian vaccine Sputnik V could be given to people in Slovakia in the third phase of the clinical testing, said Health Minister Marek Krajčí.

This could be the course of action if the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL) fails to authorise the vaccine for regular use in Slovakia. The possible experimental use of the vaccine was discussed during a meeting of experts at the Government's Office on February 23.

Purchase of Sputnik V vetoed but Slovakia may buy it anyway Read more 

“We agreed that if we succeed in bringing Sputnik to Slovakia, we would only give it to people who show interest, and it would be part of the vaccine's third clinical testing phase, if in accordance with European ordinances and guidelines,” Krajčí said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

24. Feb 2021 at 11:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: COVID-19 vaccination

