Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

How to stop Covid overload in hospitals

Experts and hospitals share their view of what Slovakia needs to do to relieve the critical situation.

The COVID-19 ward in the University Hospital Martin The COVID-19 ward in the University Hospital Martin (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Slovakia's hospitals have been collapsing under the strain of Covid-19 patients for several weeks. Doctors say they are forced to choose whom of their coronavirus patients they will hook to artificial ventilation.

Chief pathologist Michal Palkovič told the Sme daily in October that if the hospitalisation trend continues, people will start dying at home sooner or later.

Hospitals are releasing patients still suffering from fever to the care of outpatient doctors. A fever of over 38 degrees Celsius is one of the main symptoms of a severe infection.

The main problem is that for weeks, the numbers of Covid patients in hospitals have been on the rise, and the trend is unrelenting.

"The past two weeks we have had a new record every day," says the Bratislava University Hospital spokesperson, Eva Kliská, about the number of patients they are treating. It is the biggest hospital in Slovakia.

On Monday, February 22, the number of Covid patients in hospitals reached a new record of 3,723 people. Alongside patients suspected of having Covid infection, the number makes 3,963.

Related articleSlovakia tests a million people each week yet fails to contain coronavirus spreadRead more 

Yet the breaking point was considered to be 2,500 patients, a number that Slovakia reached on December 28 for the first time. The number of patients has been steadily rising since November 27.

"From our perspective, the situation is critical in eastern and western Slovakia," said Tomáš Kráľ, the spokesperson of the Svet Zdravia hospital network operating under the Penta financial group.

Svet Zdravia is the largest private hospital network, operating 17 hospitals around Slovakia. In the past week, their western- and eastern-Slovak hospitals have seen "sort of a revival of the increase in patients," Kráľ said.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) convened a roundtable of experts on the Covid pandemic on Tuesday. The talks continued on Wednesday.

The Sme daily asked several of these experts and the largest hospitals: what to do to stop the increase in Covid patients in hospitals?

These are the 10 pieces of advice resulting from the survey:

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Feb 2021 at 14:49  | Ján Krempaský

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Richard Sulík said he is ready to serve as health minister.

News digest: More people in hospital and vaccination halted

Kurzarbeit to become a permanent tool. Sulík offers himself for health minister. Slovakia gets another protected regional specialty.

2 h
Illustrative stock photo

If Sputnik V is used in Slovakia, it would be within clinical trials

Slovakia asked EU member states to provide 100,000 vaccines.

8 h
Banská Bystrica

Surviving, so far as we can tell

Does anyone understand Slovakia’s pandemic rules any more?

23. feb
Empty Obchodná Street in Bratislava

Even more districts in the black tier, no room for lifting measures now

Every three hours, one patient dies in Košice hospital, chief infectologist says.

8 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)