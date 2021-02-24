Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Government greenlighted permanent kurzarbeit, self-employed not included

A new fund of employment will not come to being.

Labour Minister Milan KrajniakLabour Minister Milan Krajniak (Source: SITA)

The government approved the Labour Ministry's proposal concerning the permanent kurzarbeit scheme. The state should, through the labour offices, compensate an employee's salary when an employer cannot assign enough work in the originally-agreed extent.

The amendment has to be approved by parliament first. If approved, it will be valid from next year, the SITA newswire reported.

Only for employers and employees

The financial aid scheme for employers will consist of a contribution to a partial payment of salaries for employees for each hour of work that cannot be done due to hindrance on the side of employer with 60 percent of the average hourly wage of the employee.

The maximum base for the benefit will be double the average salary in Slovakia, which is approximately €2,200 now.

The maximum sum of the contribution will be €1,340.

24. Feb 2021 at 17:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

