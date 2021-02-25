Former police chief has been warned about his arrest in advance. Court points finger at Kaliňák

Tibor Gašpar led the police under Smer, now he is facing organised crime charges.

"I was in touch with Tibor Gašpar. I was really exceptionally taken aback today," said former minister and prominent Smer politician, Robert Kaliňák, on a TA3 news channel political talk show on November 9, 2020.

On that day, the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) arrested Gašpar, the former Police Corps president, along with a number of other former police officials as part of Operation Purgatory. They are facing charges of corruption and organised crime.

The recently published document from the Specialised Criminal Court disproves Kaliňák's claim that the arrest came as a surprise to him.

Deciding on the conditions of custody for Gašpar, the court released the report of the procedure that shows, among other things, that the former Police Corps president was expecting the NAKA officers and even had packed his things. It also states that he had been warned about the looming arrest by Kaliňák, the Sme daily reported.

