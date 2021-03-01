Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Some criticise recent changes to vaccination strategy

Teachers, shop assistants and drivers receive vaccines doubted by Matovič.

Instead of the oldest people, the state has started vaccinating people younger than 55 years who do not work in health care or the education sector. The step has already been criticised mostly by opposition politicians.

The Health Ministry introduced the changes to the strategy on the evening of February 26, allowing shop assistants, public transport drivers, taxi drivers and ticket inspectors to receive the jab. It also published a registration form on the Korona.gov.sk website.

“We made the vaccine available to other groups in direct contact with customers or travellers on a daily basis,” Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) commented, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Matovič doubted the vaccine

They will all receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, given also to teachers younger than 55 years. One of the reasons is that some vaccination centres reported a smaller number of teachers who were supposed to receive the jab.

Many teachers have complained about side effects after receiving the first AstraZeneca shot, such as fever, aching muscles and dry mouth. Although experts consider the vaccine safe, PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has recently cast doubt on the vaccine and indicated its lower quality.

1. Mar 2021 at 17:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

