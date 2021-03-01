News digest: Stricter rules and Russian vaccine supplies

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on Monday, March 1, 2021. For a deeper insight into current political affairs, please see our Last Week in Slovakia, published earlier today.

The Today in Slovakia digest is a free-of-charge service for our readers. If you want to support us, become a subscriber and get access to more detailed news and interesting feature stories from Slovakia. Thank you for being our readers.

New measures from Wednesday

After several days of negotiations between PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), scientists and epidemiologists, invited to discuss ways to improve the deteriorating situation surrounding the pandemic in Slovakia, new measures have been introduced. They were approved by the government on the evening of February 28.

The aim of the new anti-epidemic rules should be to decrease mobility, decrease the spread of infection, prevent the import of new mutations, and slow the increase in the number of hospitalisations in the upcoming three weeks.

If the new measures fail to achieve this aim by March 21, the country will prepare for the implementation of a strict limitation in movement, suspension of production and the closure of the country.

The new measures include a tougher curfew from Wednesday, March 3, the mandatory wearing of FFP2 masks in shops and public transport from next Monday, and a new approach to sequencing samples to reveal virus strains.

Check the new measures here:

Gov't approved stricter Covid measures. If ineffective, hard lockdown will follow Read more

Slovakia might receive vaccine from Russia

The Spartan plane owned by Slovakia’s Armed Forces travelled to Moscow on February 28, and landed back in Košice on the afternoon of March 1.

The Denník N daily report suggests that it might have brought the Sputnik V vaccine, about which PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has been talking for the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry uncovered a new vaccination strategy, giving preference to shop assistants, public transport drivers, taxi drivers and ticket inspectors. Not everybody is happy with the change.

Some criticise recent changes to vaccination strategy Read more

Other Covid-related developments

842 people were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Slovakia on February 28, the total number increasing to 308,925 . 81 people died , increasing the total number to 7,270.

with the coronavirus disease in Slovakia on February 28, the total number increasing to . , increasing the total number to 7,270. Police officers in civilian clothing will help enforce the adherence to coronavirus restrictions. 232 soldiers joined the enforcement of the measures, too.

will help enforce the adherence to coronavirus restrictions. joined the enforcement of the measures, too. Hungary has prolonged its border checks , introduced on September 1, 2020, at least until Tuesday, March 16.

, introduced on September 1, 2020, at least until MultiplexDX received an approval and certification for its gargling LAMP tests from the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL).

Picture of the day:

Trnava started offering shared ebikes again on March 1. (Source: TASR)

Feature story for today:

We need to talk about AstraZeneca, and we’ll try not to use curse words.

Earlier this week, an EU official told Reuters that AstraZeneca “would deliver less than 90 million doses in the second quarter” despite a commitment to deliver 180 million COVID-19 vaccines.

There are logistical problems to delivering vaccines. Ingredients for the vaccines are in high demand and the manufacturing process is complicated. While I have no doubt this is true, and generating, producing and distributing a new vaccine in less than a year is understandably difficult, that doesn’t mean AstraZeneca should get away with breaking promises.

Read more in an opinion piece by Ben Cunningham.

We need to talk about AstraZeneca. Without curse words Read more

In other news

As many as 2,640,000 people have filled in the census form in the past two weeks, which represents 47 percent of people living in Slovakia, with most people being from the Bratislava Region and the city of Trnava. Read more information about the census here.

have filled in the census form in the past two weeks, which represents of people living in Slovakia, with most people being from the Bratislava Region and the city of Trnava. Read more information about the census here. Several universities are protesting against changes planned by the Education Ministry , mentioning efforts to politicise them.

, mentioning efforts to politicise them. Jozef Brhel , detained within the Mýtnik (Toll Collector) police operation, will remain in custody after the Supreme Court turned down his complaint against an earlier decision issued by the Specialised Criminal Court.

, detained within the Mýtnik (Toll Collector) police operation, after the Supreme Court turned down his complaint against an earlier decision issued by the Specialised Criminal Court. The amendment to the Labour Code , introducing new rules for meal vouchers, home office and short-term work for students older than 15 years, came into force today .

, introducing new rules for meal vouchers, home office and short-term work for students older than 15 years, . Wood & Company acquired the BBC 1 and BBC 1 Plus office buildings in Bratislava from the Austrian company CA Immo. The price has not been revealed.

office buildings in Bratislava from the Austrian company CA Immo. The price has not been revealed. The state budget deficit amounted to €1.179 billion as of the end of February, quite a drop compared with €721 million in February 2020. Income dropped by €310.8 million to €1.864 billion, while expenditures rose by €147.5 to €3.043 billion in annual comparison.

Also on Spectator.sk today:

The far-right is falling, SaS stays ahead of OĽaNO Read more

United colours of freedom: Orešanský hrebeň Read more