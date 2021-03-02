Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Head of NAKA does not want to leave his post. Police Corps president wants to talk with him

There are several testimonies against Branislav Zurian.

The speculations about the departure of Branislav Zurian as head of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) have been ongoing since the February 2020 election, but he still remains at the post.

This may not change even after the testimony of former Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency deputy, Boris Beňa, who has recently said that thanks to the information from Zurian, he warned the former head of criminal unit of the Financial Administration Ľudovít Makó last summer that he was under investigation, the Topky.sk website reported.

Makó is currently cooperating with the police.

2. Mar 2021 at 18:07

