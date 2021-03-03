Only three districts in the red tier, situation keeps deteriorating

Rules for opening schools change from March 8.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

It seems the epidemiological situation in Slovakia is not improving.

The entire country remains in the Warning Level 4 black tier. At the regional level, the number of districts in the black tier will increase from 20 to 30 on March 8. Another 46 will be in the dark red tier, and the remaining three in the red tier.

(Source: Health Ministry)

The worst situation is in hospitals, where the number of hospitalised patients suffering from Covid-19 or suspected of being infected broke another record. The number of free beds with lung ventilators is enormously low, according to Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO).

Tiers of districts from March 8 Districts at Warning Level 4 (black) • Bánovce nad Bebravou • Detva • Dolný Kubín • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Hlohovec • Humenné • Ilava • Košice I - IV • Košice - okolie • Martin • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Partizánske • Piešťany • Považská Bystrica • Púchov • Revúca • Rimavská Sobota • Rožňava • Ružomberok • Šaľa • Trenčín • Trnava • Turčianske Teplice • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Zvolen Districts at Warning Level 3 (dark red) • Banská Bystrica • Banská Štiavnica • Bardejov • Bratislava I - V • Brezno • Bytča • Čadca • Gelnica • Komárno • Krupina • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Levice • Levoča • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Malacky • Michalovce • Myjava • Námestovo • Nitra • Nové Zámky • Pezinok • Poltár • Poprad • Prešov • Prievidza • Sabinov • Senec • Senica • Skalica • Snina • Sobrance • Spišská Nová Ves • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žilina • Zlaté Moravce Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) • Kežmarok • Medzilaborce • Tvrdošín

At the same time, mobility grew compared with the previous week. Krajčí named pandemic weariness as the reason. People have a problem sticking to the currently valid measures, although some of them still adhere to the rules, he added.

What rules apply in the tiers: Schools (kindergartens, grades one to four of primary schools, final grades of secondary schools) Black tier: closed

Dark red tier: based on the recommendation of the Regional Public Health Authority (RÚVZ)

Red tier: Open Test validity for work (depends on the district where one works) Black and dark red tiers: 7 days

Red tier: 14 days Travelling out to nature Black tier: only within the district, forbidden to travel in or out of the district

Dark red and red tiers: travelling between districts allowed with a test no older than 7 days

Changes in schools from Monday

Originally, the cabinet proposed in the measures adopted on February 28, that kindergartens and grades one to four of primary schools should be open only for children whose parents need to be present at their workplace already from Wednesday, March 3. However, the Education Ministry later changed plans and stricter rules will come into force only next Monday, March 8.

University students and teachers report decline in mental health due to pandemic Read more

The ministry is supposed to prepare a document with more rules for schools until then, the TASR newswire reported.

A parent who will bring a child to kindergarten or school will have to show a negative test not older than seven days and a confirmation that they need to be present at their work.

Students of final grades of secondary schools and children without access to remote education will be able to attend in-person classes.

Read more about coronavirus in Slovakia:

3. Mar 2021 at 11:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff