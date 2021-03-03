Vaccination strategy changes again after criticism

Even people older than 55 years will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Following criticism, the Health Ministry will change its vaccination strategy again, starting on March 8.

Under the new rules, people aged 60-70 years will be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine. Until now, this vaccine had been available only for people aged 55 and younger.

At the same time, people older than 70 years will receive the jab as well. They will be administered the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Until now, only people 75+ had been entitled to the vaccination.

Exceptions for the vaccination will be abolished.

The criticism arose during the weekend, when the ministry allowed the vaccination of shop assistants, public transport drivers, taxi drivers and ticket inspectors younger than 55. This meant that even an 18-year-old person could received the jab, while old people had to wait for their turn.

Consulting with doctor

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) said that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be recommended to older people only after consultation with a doctor.

“The vaccine can have more serious side effects and that’s why it’s necessary to evaluate the patient’s health condition,” Krajčí said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

People working in critical infrastructure will be vaccinated in three vaccination centres in Bratislava, Košice and Ružomberok.

The ministry expects to receive 413,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in March, 75,600 from Moderna, 356,864 by AstraZeneca. 200,000 doses of Sputnik V have already arrived in Slovakia.

3. Mar 2021 at 11:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff