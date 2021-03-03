Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Vaccination strategy changes again after criticism

Even people older than 55 years will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prešov vaccination centrePrešov vaccination centre (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Following criticism, the Health Ministry will change its vaccination strategy again, starting on March 8.

Under the new rules, people aged 60-70 years will be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine. Until now, this vaccine had been available only for people aged 55 and younger.

Some criticise recent changes to vaccination strategy Read more 

At the same time, people older than 70 years will receive the jab as well. They will be administered the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Until now, only people 75+ had been entitled to the vaccination.

Exceptions for the vaccination will be abolished.

The criticism arose during the weekend, when the ministry allowed the vaccination of shop assistants, public transport drivers, taxi drivers and ticket inspectors younger than 55. This meant that even an 18-year-old person could received the jab, while old people had to wait for their turn.

Consulting with doctor

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) said that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be recommended to older people only after consultation with a doctor.

People in financial dire straits less willing to get Covid jab Read more 

“The vaccine can have more serious side effects and that’s why it’s necessary to evaluate the patient’s health condition,” Krajčí said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

People working in critical infrastructure will be vaccinated in three vaccination centres in Bratislava, Košice and Ružomberok.

The ministry expects to receive 413,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in March, 75,600 from Moderna, 356,864 by AstraZeneca. 200,000 doses of Sputnik V have already arrived in Slovakia.

Read more about coronavirus in Slovakia:

3. Mar 2021 at 11:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: COVID-19 vaccination

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

SaS leader Richard Sulik (centre) says government reshuffles are necessary.

End of Matovič government not ruled out as post-Sputnik crisis continues

Coalition SaS demands reshuffles exceeding the exchange of the health minister.

3 h
Ivan Korčok

Sputnik V is a tool of hybrid war, foreign affairs minister says

Some coalition partners talk about leaving the coalition.

22 h
Illustrative stock photo

New rules come into force. Check out what changes

FFP2 respirators will be obligatory, some schools will close again.

28. feb
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)